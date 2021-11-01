The Effingham Police Department reported the following incidents. There were no injuries or citations unless otherwise reported.
- At 7:01 p.m. Oct. 29 at the intersection of S. Banker and W. Jaycee, a vehicle driven by Karen S. Stevenson, 62, Watson, rear-ended a vehicle driven by Kelly A. McChuen, 30, Watson.
- At 8:10 a.m. Oct. 29 at 1202 N. Keller, a semi driven by George E. Gipson, 35, Wichita, KS, struck and damaged a concrete light pole support owned by Keller Convention Center.
- At 8:20 a.m. Oct. 29 at 1201 Ave of Mid America, a semi driven by Jakwan K. Felder, 23, Arlington, TX, struck and damaged landscaping owned by Top Shelf Liquors, Effingham.
- At 3:13 p.m. Oct. 29 at 1900 S. Raney, a semi driven by Patrick A. Flanagan, 29, Centralia, struck and damaged a railroad track owned by Effingham Railroad Co.
- At 3:35 p.m. Oct. 29 north of the intersection of Edgar and Mulberry, a vehicle driven by Kaleb J. Knierim, 27, Altamont, struck a vehicle driven by Joshua S. Linder, 36, Farina. Linder was ticketed for Operating an Uninsured Motor Vehicle.
- At 1:40 a.m. Oct. 30 west of the intersection of Fayette and 1600th Street, a vehicle driven by Leighton I. Blankenship, 24, Teutopolis, struck a deer.
- At 8:43 p.m. Oct. 31 north of the intersection of Keller and Woodland, a vehicle driven by Grace C. Vonderheide, 18, Stewardson, struck a deer.
- Allison N. Murphy, 31, Effingham, was cited Oct. 31 for Disobeying Traffic Control Device.
