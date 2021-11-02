Effingham County Jail reported the following bookings:
- Effingham city police arrested Joshua D. Salto, 35, Effingham, Nov. 1 on charge of resisting or obstructing a peace officer, Effingham County warrant for failure to appear in court on charge of driving with a revoked or suspended license, driving under the influence and Shelby County warrant for attachment for contempt. Salto was in jail at last check.
- Effingham city police arrested James W.S. Steuernagel, 30, Effingham, Nov. 1 on charge of disorderly conduct. Steuernagel was in jail at last check.
- Effingham city police arrested Hayden L. Limes, 26, Effingham, Nov. 1 on charges of domestic battery, violation of order of protection and unlawful restraint. Limes was in jail at last check.
