The Effingham Police Department reported the following incidents. There were no injuries or citations unless otherwise reported.
- At 1:19 p.m. Nov. 13 west of the intersection of Banker and Fayette, a vehicle driven by Donald A. Taylor, 73, Effingham, sideswiped a vehicle driven by David L. Dennis, 63, Flora.
- At 2:19 p.m. Nov. 15 north of the intersection of 4th and Lawrence, a vehicle driven by Damien C. Hartke, 21, Newton, turned into the path of and was struck by a vehicle driven by Lauren N. Gephart, 19, Dieterich.
- At 2:15 p.m. Nov. 16 at the intersection of 4th and Fayette, a vehicle driven by Dana E. Cox, 53, Effingham, struck a vehicle driven by Daniel J. Dasenbrock, 74, Effingham.
- At 12:22 p.m. Nov. 14 at the intersection of Keller and Ave of Mid America, a vehicle driven by David M. Richardson, 60, Coatesville, IN, backed into a vehicle driven by Stacy K. Boaz, 23, Vandalia.
- At 3:24 p.m. Nov. 15 at 101 S. Merchant, an unknown vehicle struck a parked vehicle owned by Adriann Evans, Effingham.
- Jeana M. Kollman, 44, Effingham, was cited Nov. 12 for retail theft.
- Nicholas A. Berg, 38, Effingham, was cited Nov. 16 for criminal trespass to property.
