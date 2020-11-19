Effingham County Jail reported the following bookings:
Effingham County deputies arrested Zachary P. Platteborze, 23, Effingham, Nov. 17 on charge of aggravated domestic battery and aggravated assault. Platteborze was in jail at last check.
Effingham city police arrested Charles D. Yoder, 59, Marion, Nov. 17 on charges of possession with intent to deliver, possession of a hypodermic needle and Illinois Department of Corrections warrant. Yoder was in jail at last check.
Effingham County deputies arrested Matthew D. Lane, 28, Danville, Nov. 18 on charges of unlawful use of a weapon, possession of a firearm by a felon and a Fountain County, Indiana, warrant. Lane was in jail at last check.
Effingham County deputies arrested Dillon C. Cagle, 25, LeRoy, Nov. 18 on charges of armed violence, possession of a firearm, defacing identification marks of a firearm and possession of less than 5 grams of meth. Cagle was in jail at last check.
