The Effingham Police Department reported the following incidents. There were no injuries or citations unless otherwise reported.

  • At 7:30 a.m. Nov. 10 at the intersection of S. Banker and W. Jaycee, a vehicle driven by Amanda J. Miller, 43, Effingham, struck a vehicle driven by Jessica L. Clayton, 36, Effingham.
  • At 5:45 p.m. Nov. 10 500 feet west of the intersection 1902 W. National and Outer Belt West, a vehicle driven by Adam B. Cunningham, 37, Teutopolis, struck a deer.
  • At 7:16 p.m. Nov. 15 600 feet south of the intersection of S. Willow and E. Wabash, a vehicle driven by Bruce Hardiek, 66, Dieterich struck a deer.

  • At 9:31 a.m. Nov. 15 at the intersection of W. Wabash and S. Maple, a vehicle driven by Michael J. Beasley, 61, Leland, NC, rear-ended a vehicle driven by Carol M. Toney, 70, Effingham.

  • Whitney R. Williams, 35, Cowden, was cited Nov. 10 for Driving While License Suspended and Operating Uninsured Motor Vehicle.

Tags

Trending Video