The Effingham Police Department reported the following incidents. There were no injuries or citations unless otherwise reported.
- At 7:30 a.m. Nov. 10 at the intersection of S. Banker and W. Jaycee, a vehicle driven by Amanda J. Miller, 43, Effingham, struck a vehicle driven by Jessica L. Clayton, 36, Effingham.
- At 5:45 p.m. Nov. 10 500 feet west of the intersection 1902 W. National and Outer Belt West, a vehicle driven by Adam B. Cunningham, 37, Teutopolis, struck a deer.
- At 7:16 p.m. Nov. 15 600 feet south of the intersection of S. Willow and E. Wabash, a vehicle driven by Bruce Hardiek, 66, Dieterich struck a deer.
At 9:31 a.m. Nov. 15 at the intersection of W. Wabash and S. Maple, a vehicle driven by Michael J. Beasley, 61, Leland, NC, rear-ended a vehicle driven by Carol M. Toney, 70, Effingham.
Whitney R. Williams, 35, Cowden, was cited Nov. 10 for Driving While License Suspended and Operating Uninsured Motor Vehicle.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.