Effingham County Jail reported the following bookings:
- Effingham city police arrested Daniel R. Cotton, 45, St. Petersburg, Florida, Nov. 16 on charges of domestic battery, interfering with domestic violence report and violation of an order of protection. Cotton posted $500 and was released.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Rachel R. Parker, 36, Effingham, Nov. 16 on an Effingham County warrant for failure to appear in court on charge of possession of less than 5 grams of meth and Coles County warrant for failure to appear in court on charge of driving while license suspended. Parker posted $375 on the Effingham County warrant and $225 on the Coles County warrant and was released.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Roland C. Webb, 36, Farina, Nov. 16 on Clay County warrant for driving while license suspended and Richland County warrant for failure to appear in court on charge of aggravated fleeing and eluding police. Webb was transported to Clay County.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Shane A. Reeves, 33, Jewett, Nov. 16 on Crawford County warrant for failure to appear in court on charge of retail theft and Richland County warrant for failure to appear in court on charge of possession of less than 5 grams of meth. Reeves was released to Richland County.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Heidi M. Hood, 31, Toledo, Nov. 16 on an Effingham County warrant for failure to appear in court on charge of resisting a peace officer, Crawford County warrant for failure to appear in court on charges of retail theft and driving while license suspended and Cumberland County warrant for failure to appear in court on charge of driving while license suspended. Hood was transported to Cumberland County.
- Annette I. Wesselman, 50, Beecher City, began serving Nov. 16 a sentence for reckless driving.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Tyler R. Schumacker, 35, Altamont, Nov. 16 on charge of threatening a public service worker. Schumacker was given notice to appear and released.
- Effingham city police arrested Terry J. Neal, 35, Effingham, Nov. 16 on charge of domestic battery. Neal was in jail at last check.
- Illinois State Police arrested Betty J. Roone, 46, Mountain Grove, Missouri, Nov. 16 on charges of manufacturing/delivery of between 500 and 2,000 grams of cannabis, possession of between 500 and 2,000 grams of cannabis and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. Roone posted $1,500 and was released.
- Illinois State Police arrested Derrick L. Stark Grassman, 32, Mountain Grove, Missouri, Nov. 16 on charges of manufacturing/delivery of between 500 and 2,000 grams of cannabis, possession of between 500 and 2,000 grams of cannabis and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. Stark Grassman posted $1,500 and was released.
- Effingham city police arrested Kimberly J. Atkins, 44, Effingham, Nov. 16 on charge of possession of less than 5 grams of meth. Atkins was given notice to appear and released.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Anthony T. Shoot, 43, Effingham, Nov. 17 on Coles County warrant for aggravated assault. Shoot was given notice to appear and released.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Cody A. Jones, 40, Edgewood, Nov. 17 on an Effingham County warrant for failure to appear in court on charge of failure to report change of address or employment. Jones was in jail at last check.
- Effingham County deputies arrested David A. Gaines, 37, Altamont, Nov. 17 on Stafford County, Virginia, warrant for felony probation violation. Gaines was in jail at last check.
- Effingham city police arrested Dustin A. Hall, 39, Effingham, Nov. 17 on an Effingham County warrant for failure to appear in court on charge of possession of meth and Douglas County warrant for contempt of court. Hall was given notice to appear on both warrants and released.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.