Effingham County Jail reported the following bookings:
- Effingham County deputies arrested Daniel E. Martin, 32, Teutopolis, Nov. 15 on Crawford County warrant for failure to appear in court on charge of violation of probation conditions. Martin was in jail at last check.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Angela M. Mace, 44, Altamont, Nov. 15 on an Effingham County attachment for contempt. Mace posted $300 and was released.
- Effingham city police arrested Marquis J. Ratliff, 28, Effingham, Nov. 16 on charge of domestic battery. Ratliff posted $350 and was released.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Jeffrey L. Durbin, 29, Beecher City, Nov. 16 on Fayette County warrant for failure to appear in court on charge of receiving, possessing or selling a stolen vehicle. Durbin posted $375 and was released.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Autumn C. Durkin, 44, Altamont, Nov. 16 on charge of domestic battery. Durkin was released on $5,000 recognizance bond.
- Effingham city police arrested Takano A. Nedio, 41, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, Nov. 16 on charge of domestic battery. Nedio was in jail at last check.
- Effingham city police arrested Elizabeth St. Cin, 27, Vandalia, Nov. 17 on an Effingham County warrant for failure to appear in court on charge of retail theft. St. Cin was in jail at last check.
- Effingham city police arrested Stacey Weeden, 21, Effingham, Nov. 17 on charge of resisting or obstructing. Weeden was in jail at last check.
- Effingham city police arrested Isak McGivney, 18, Stewardson, Nov. 17 on charges of criminal trespass to real property and resisting. McGivney was in jail at last check.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.