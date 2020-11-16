The Effingham Police Department reported the following incidents. There were no injuries or citations unless otherwise reported.
- At 2:06 p.m. Nov. 12 at the intersection of Keller and Ave of Mid America, a vehicle driven by Kristy M. Stuemke, 40, Beecher City, turned in front of and was struck by a vehicle driven by Dana L. Haarman, 36, Effingham.
- At 4:43 p.m. Nov. 13 at 1736 S. Willow, a vehicle driven by Brady Scott, 23, Effingham, struck at deer.
- Molly M. Miller, 32, Altamont, was cited Nov. 10 for operating an uninsured motor vehicle.
- Samuel D. Dial, 35, Teutopolis, was cited Nov. 12 for resisting/obstructing a peace officer.
- Michael K. Workman, 61, Effingham, was cited Nov. 13 for operating an uninsured motor vehicle.
- A 15-year-old of Effingham was cited Nov. Nov. 15 for domestic battery.
