Effingham County Jail reported the following bookings:
- Jeffrey W. Koester, 42, Effingham, was sentenced Nov. 16 to three years in the department of corrections for failure to register to report changes of employment.
- Jacob A. Shelton, 31, Sigel, was sentenced Nov. 16 to three years in the department of corrections for burglary.
- Altamont police arrested Kevin W. Ashbrook, 46, Effingham, Nov. 17 on charges of aggravated possession of less than 5 grams of meth with a firearm, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a firearm without a FOID card and unlawful use of a weapon. Ashbrook was in jail at last check.
