The Effingham Police Department reported the following incidents. There were no injuries or citations unless otherwise reported.
- At 7:57 a.m. Nov. 12 at the intersection of first and Jefferson, a vehicle driven by Kara E. Miller, 18, Effingham, struck a vehicle driven by Thomas A. Kingery, 46, Teutopolis. Miller was ticketed for Failure to Yield.
- At 2:15 p.m. Nov. 12 south of the intersection of Keller and Heritage, a vehicle driven by Roger J. Normand, 85, Effingham, turned into the path of and was struck by a vehicle driven by Mary A. Nuxoll, 58, Shumway. A passenger in Normand’s vehicle, Carol J. Martin, 76, Effingham, sustained injuries and was transported by ambulance to HSHS St. Anthony’s Memorial Hospital for treatment. Normand was ticketed for Failure to Yield.
- At 4:40 p.m. Nov. 12 at the intersection of 4th and Fayette, a vehicle driven by Pamela J. Dial, 62, Effingham, attempted to make a right-hand turn from the left-hand lane and struck a vehicle driven by Craig G. Wantuck Jr., 21, Western Springs. Dial was ticketed for Improper Lane Usage.
- At 7:45 p.m. Nov. 14 at the intersection of 4th and Section, a vehicle driven by Ali N. Hetzel, 23, Effingham, collided with a vehicle driven by Jack M. Fallert, 18, Effingham.
Daniel R. Cotton, 45, St. Petersburg, FL, was cited Nov. 15 for Violation Order of Protection, Domestic Battery and Interfering with Domestic Violence Report.
- Mercedes P. Unkraut, 30, Effingham, was cited Nov. 11 for retail theft.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.