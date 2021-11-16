Effingham County Jail reported the following bookings:
- Jolana A. Ribble, 43, Effingham, began serving Nov. 15 an eight-day sentence for bad checks/obtaining control of property.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Krystle S. Nordhaus, 35, Beecher City, Nov. 15 on charge of home invasion. Nordhaus was in jail at last check.
- Effingham city police arrested Bruce D. Hay, 29, Stewardson, Nov. 16 on charge of domestic battery. Hay was in jail at last check.
