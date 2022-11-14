The Effingham Police Department reported the following incidents. There were no injuries or citations unless otherwise reported.
- At 5:56 a.m. Nov. 7 400 feet south of the intersection of 3rd and Technology, a vehicle driven by Sandra M. Ungrund, 54, Effingham stuck a deer.
- At 4:41 p.m. Nov. 7 at the intersection of W. National and S. Outer Belt West, a vehicle driven by Garrett W. Jewell, 31, Sigel, struck a vehicle driven by Darian R. McElroy, 21, Altamont. Jewell sustained injury and was transported to HSHS St. Anthony's Memorial Hospital by Rural Med EMS. Jewell was ticketed for Failure to Yield Turning Left and Operation of Uninsured Motor Vehicle.
- At 12:01 a.m. Nov. 8 at 1509 Hampton, an unknown vehicle struck a parked vehicle owned by Teufel Hunden Electronics, Pekin.
- At 5:31 a.m. Nov. 9 500 feet south of 1104 S. Willow and Wabash, a vehicle driven by Sarah L. Leturno Irwin, 34, Wheeler, struck a deer.
- At 5:28 p.m. Nov. 9 at the intersection of W. Temple and N. Mulberry, a vehicle driven by Cassie M. Fletcher, 22, Montrose, struck a vehicle driven by Kristal D. Ellison, 49, Newton. Fletcher was ticketed for Failure to Yield Turning Left.
- At 7:33 a.m. Nov. 10 at the intersection of Pike and S. Raney, a vehicle driven by Tearah A. Stateler, 30, Effingham, rear-ended a vehicle driven by Bonnie J. Alwardt, 42, Altamont.
- At 3:55 p.m. Nov. 10 at the intersection of N. Keller and W. Evergreen, a vehicle driven by Courtney D. Linton, 30, Effingham, struck a vehicle driven by Julia L. Woltman, 59, Effingham.
- At 6:27 p.m. Nov. 12 at the intersection of N. Keller and Evergreen, a vehicle driven by Paula D. Worman, 69, Dieterich, struck a vehicle driven by Ruth R. Howe, 53, Newton.
- Sherri L. Cedar, 57, Cowden, was cited Nov. 11 for Driving While License Revoked.
Jeremy L. Christy, 24, Effingham, was cited Nov. 10 for Operating Uninsured Motor Vehicle.
Joshua D. McIntyre, 31, Texico, was cited Nov. 11 for Operating Uninsured Motor Vehicle.
Liviu Costache, 26, Renton, WA, was cited Nov. 14 for Criminal Trespass to Property.
Ramos Jerson Carrillo, 30, Mason, was cited Nov. 14 for Driving While License Revoked.
