Effingham County Jail reported the following bookings:
- Effingham city police arrested Ceclia E. Kessler, 51, Newton, Nov. 13 on an Effingham County warrant for failure to appear in court on charge of possession of less than 5 grams of meth. Kessler was released on $10,000 recognizance bond.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Kaitlyn M. Fitzgerald, 27, Farina, Nov. 13 on an Effingham County warrant attachment for contempt, Effingham County warrant for failure to appear in court on charge of manufacturing or delivery of between 30 and 500 grams of cannabis and Fayette County warrant for failure to appear in court on charge of possession of less than 5 grams of meth. Fitzgerald was in jail at last check.
- Jason K. Niemeyer, 45, Beecher City, began serving on Nov. 14 a two-year sentence in Illinois Department of Corrections for retail theft of display merchandise more than $300.
- Matthew A. Rickfelder, 38, Effingham, began serving on Nov. 14 a 28-day sentence for retail theft of display merchandise less than $300.
- Illinois State Police arrested Emel I. Barboza, 37, Post, Texas, Nov. 15 on two counts of aggravated possession of stolen motor vehicle. Barboza was in jail at last check.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Christopher U. Clark, 48, St. Elmo, Nov. 15 on charge of possession of less than 5 grams of meth and possession of drug paraphernalia. Clark was in jail at last check.
