Effingham County Jail reported the following bookings:
- Effingham County deputies arrested Siarra K. Araiza, 33, Effingham, Nov. 12 on Effingham County warrant for attachment for contempt. Araiza posted $300 and was released.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Leo B. Cline, 18, Effingham, Nov. 12 on Clay County warrant for failure to appear in court on charge of criminal damage to property less than $500. Cline was released to Clay County authorities.
- Effingham city police arrested Melissa A. Pasos, 41, Effingham, Nov. 12 on charges of theft of labor services and resisting, obstructing or disarming a peace officer. Pasos was given notice to appear and released.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Vern A. Stone, 55, Charleston, Nov. 12 on an Effingham County warrant for failure to appear in court on charge of possession of between 15 and 100 grams of meth. Stone was in jail at last check.
- Effingham city police arrested Micah L. Ward, 25, Chicago, Nov. 12 on charges of aggravated discharge of firearm, Minnesota Department of Corrections warrant for parole violation and Lyon County, Minnesota and Sheriff’s Office warrant for probation violation on domestic assault conviction. Ward was in jail at last check.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Levi W. Zumbahlen, 21, Effingham, Nov. 12 on charges of driving under the influence of alcohol, improper lane usage and illegal transportation of alcohol by a driver. Zumbahlen was given notice to appear and released.
- Effingham city police arrested Jerry D. Guthrie, 43, Effingham, Nov. 13 on an Effingham County warrant for failure to appear in court on charge of armed violence. Guthrie was in jail at last check.
