Effingham County Jail reported the following bookings:
- Effingham County deputies arrested Dakota W. Keller, 30, Altamont, Nov. 11 on charge of unlawful possession of weapon by felon. Altamont police later arrested Keller on charges of aggravated battery to a peace officer, resisting a peace officer causing injury and driving while license revoked. Keller was in jail at last check.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Kyle J. Young, 32, Effingham, Nov. 11 on an Effingham County warrant for failure to appear in court on charge of possession of less than 5 grams of meth. Young posted $575 and was released.
- Effingham city police arrested Andres Andino, 47, Effingham, Nov. 11 on charge of driving under the influence of alcohol. Andino posted $100 and driver’s license and was released.
- Effingham city police arrested Joya L. Bullock, 54, Effingham, Nov. 11 on an EFfingham County warrant for failure to appear in court on charge of driving while license suspended. Bullock was in jail at last check.
- Effingham city police arrested Mindy L. Pinkerton, 32, Effingham, Nov. 11 on charge of criminal trespass to property. Pinkerton was in jail at last check.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Roger L. Kirkman, 30, Stewardson, Nov. 11 on an Effingham County warrant for failure to appear in court on charge of criminal damage to property between $500 and $10,000. Kirkman was in jail at last check.
- Effingham city police arrested Rachel L. Worman, 27, St. Elmo, Nov. 12 on charge of criminal trespass to railroad property. Worman was in jail at last check.
- Effingham city police arrested Shane M. Hall, 40, Effingham, Nov. 13 on charge of domestic battery. Hall was in jail at last check.
