Effingham County Jail reported the following bookings:
- Christina J. Sparling, 35, Effingham, began serving Nov. 11 a sentence for reckless driving.
- Effingham city police arrested James P. Borries, 38, Effingham, Nov. 11 on charge of pedestrian under the influence of alcohol. Borries was given notice to appear and released.
