The Effingham Police Department reported the following incidents. There were no injuries or citations unless otherwise reported.
- At 7:21 a.m. Nov. 10 north of the intersection of Banker and Walk, a vehicle driven by Rayna D. Bissey, 55, Effingham, struck a deer.
- Isaac D. Pizanowski, 18, Effingham, was cited Nov. 9 for possession of between 10 and 30 grams of cannabis and adult possession of cannabis in motor vehicle by a driver.
