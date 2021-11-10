The Effingham Police Department reported the following incidents. There were no injuries or citations unless otherwise reported.
- At 5:48 p.m. Nov. 5 south of the intersection of Keller and Evergreen, a vehicle driven by Vanessa K. Howard, 31, Effingham, rear-ended a vehicle driven by Shanna D. Adkins, 52, Wheeler.
- At 12:18 p.m. Nov. 7 at the intersection of 3rd and Rickelman, a vehicle driven by Sydney A. Allee, 18, Mattoon, struck a vehicle driven by Randall B. Czerwonka, 58, Effingham. Allee was ticketed for Failure to Yield.
