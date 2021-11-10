Effingham County Jail reported the following bookings:
- Altamont police arrested Joseph D. Edwards-Hannah, 37, Effingham, Nov. 9 on charge of adult-use of cannabis by a driver and driving while license revoked. Edwards-Hannah was given notice to appear and released.
- Effingham city police arrested Kari M. Harris, 46, Effingham, Nov. 9 on charge of possession of less than 5 grams of meth. Harris was given notice to appear and released.
- Braydon C. Freeman, 25, Oquawka, began serving Nov. 10 a sentence for aggravated battery causing great bodily harm.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Lacie D. Hayes, 31, Salem, Nov. 10 on Clark County warrant for failure to appear in court on charge of possession of less than 5 grams of meth. Hayes was transported to Clark County.
- Effingham County deputies arrested James H. Macaluso, 42, Charleston, Nov. 10 on Fayette County warrant for failure to appear or pay on charge of felon use of a weapon or firearm. Macaluso posted $575 and was released.
- Effingham city police arrested Judy M. Brummerstedt, 62, Effingham, Nov. 10 on charges of criminal trespass to real property and resisting a peace officer. Brummerstedt was given notice to appear and released.
- Effingham city police arrested Sherry F. Guthrie, 42, Effingham, Nov. 10 on charge of domestic battery. Guthrie was in jail at last check.
