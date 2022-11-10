The Effingham Police Department reported the following incidents. There were no injuries or citations unless otherwise reported.
- At 3:20 p.m. Nov. 3 at the intersection of Outer Belt West and Fayette, a vehicle driven by Jeffrey B. Sparks, 61, Effingham, and a semi driven by Hardev Singh, 56, Moreno Valley, CA, sideswiped each other.
- At 7:58 a.m. Nov. 4 at the intersection of Walnut and Fayette, a vehicle driven by Alan A. Sawyer, 67, Effingham, rear-ended a vehicle driven by Gunnar L. Shoraga, 24, Effingham.
- At 9:43 a.m. Nov. 4 east of the intersection of 4th and Greenview, a vehicle driven by Cheryl L. Barnes, 69, Effingham, backed into a vehicle driven by Daniel W. Williams, 57, Effingham.
- At 7 a.m. Nov. 7 at 3005 S. Banker, an unknown vehicle struck a parked vehicle owned by Justin Carder, Effingham.
- At 5:24 p.m. Nov. 7 at the intersection of Raney and Fayette, a vehicle driven by Mason W. Edinger, 25, Elizabethtown, rear-ended a vehicle driven by Jerri E. Zimmerman, 56, Lockport. Edinger was ticketed for Driving While License Suspended, Leaving the Scene of an Accident Involving Property Damage, and Following Too Closely.
- At 8:07 p.m. Nov. 7 at 2021 W. National, a vehicle driven by Stacey M. Westjohn, 41, Altamont, struck a deer.
- At 7:14 a.m. Nov. 8 at 1905 W. National, a vehicle driven by Douglas A. Conkling, 51, Effingham, struck a deer.
Stacy L. Wilson, 36, Dieterich, was cited Nov. 3 for Possession of Methamphetamine, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Operating a Motor Vehicle with Suspended Registration.
