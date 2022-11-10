Effingham County Jail reported the following bookings:
- Effingham County deputies arrested Natasha L. Shamhart, 35, Newton, Nov. 8 on an Effingham County warrant for failure to appear in court on charge of possession of less than 5 grams of meth. Shamhart was in jail at last check.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Demetrius A. Woods, 44, Charleston, Nov. 8 on an Effingham County warrant for failure to appear in court on charge of violation of order of protection. Woods was in jail at last check.
- Illinois State Police arrested Deyvada A.D. Burris, 32, Lafayette, Indiana, Nov. 9 on Coles County warrants for failure to appear in court on charges of retail theft and driving while license suspended. Burris posted $600 and was released.
- Effingham city police arrested Matthew Rauch, 32, Effingham, Nov. 9 on charges of retail theft, possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia. Rauch was in jail at last check.
- Effingham city police arrested Nicolas Perez Cruz, 31, Effingham, Nov. 9 on charges of no valid driver’s license and operating a vehicle with suspended registration. Perez Cruz was given notice to appear and released.
