The Effingham Police Department reported the following incidents. There were no injuries or citations unless otherwise reported.
- At 9:43 a.m. Nov. 6 at the intersection of 3rd and Wabash, a vehicle driven by Carol L. Calkins, 67, Effingham, struck a vehicle driven by Bryan C. Collins, 36, Effingham.
- At 12:06 a.m. Nov. 6 east of the intersection of Fayette and Jefferson, a vehicle driven by Becky J. Strauch, 66, Shobonier, struck a deer.
- At 9:21 p.m. Nov. 6 at the intersection of 3rd and Evergreen, a vehicle driven by Maci E. Birdsong, 16, Neoga, struck a deer.
- Crystal N. Jones, 33, Effingham, was cited Nov. 3 on charge of criminal damage to property.
- A 17-year-old of Effingham was cited Nov. 3 for reckless driving
- Eduardo Montejo Dominguez, 23, Newton, was cited Nov. 5 for driving under the influence, no valid driver’s license, illegal transportation of alcohol and improper lane usage
