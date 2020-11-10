Effingham County Jail reported the following bookings:
- Effingham city police arrested Eric E. Lloyd, 33, Effingham, Nov. 9 on charges of aggravated domestic battery, interfering with a domestic violence report, unlawful restraint and Effingham County warrant for failure to appear in court on charge of revoked or suspended driver's license. Lloyd was in jail at last check.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Benjamin J. Swanson, 30, Dieterich, Nov. 9 on charges of aggravated domestic battery and interfering with a domestic violence report. Swanson posted $1,000 and was released.
- Sean A. Curtiss, 40, Effingham, began serving Nov. 9 a 30-day sentence for driving with a revoked or suspended license.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Alexander W. Gray, 24, Effingham, Nov. 9 on an Effingham County original warrant for two counts of delivery of meth. Gray was in jail at last check.
