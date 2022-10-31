The Effingham Police Department reported the following incidents. There were no injuries or citations unless otherwise reported.
- At 2:49 p.m. Oct. 27 at the intersection of Wabash and Linden, a vehicle driven by Ronald J. Brummer, 78, Mason, struck a vehicle driven by Carrie A. Jicha, 47, Effingham.
- At 8:57 a.m. Oct. 28 at the intersection of 4th and Wabash, a vehicle driven by Patricia J. Settlemire, 62, Altamont, struck a vehicle driven by Courtney V. Gillespie, 28, Effingham. Settlemire was ticketed for Disobeying Traffic Control Device.
- At 4:57 p.m. Oct. 28 at the intersection of Willenborg and Althoff, a vehicle driven by James R. Miller, 59, Mattoon, struck and damaged a stop sign owned by the City of Effingham.
- At 5:11 p.m. Oct. 28 at the intersection of Keller and Avenue of Mid America, a vehicle driven by Mary J. Behrman, 84, Effingham, rear-ended a vehicle driven by Sarah N. Parker, 34, Newton.
- At 12:02 p.m. Oct. 29 west of the intersection of 3rd and Washington, a vehicle driven by Krishna I. Thomas, 38, Charleston, struck a vehicle driven by Debra J. Wohltman, 61, Altamont.
At 6:42 a.m. Oct. 30 at 1007 W. Fayette, a vehicle driven by Robert R. Yingst, 74, Farina, collided with a vehicle driven by Mark R. Schewe, 53, Greenville.
At 10:50 a.m. Oct. 30 at the intersection of 4th and Wabash, a vehicle driven by Natasha Czerwonka, 32, Effingham, rear-ended a vehicle driven by Donna K. Fitzjarrald, 48, Effingham.
At 11:48 p.m. Oct. 30 west of the intersection of Fayette and Granada, a vehicle driven by Jesse L. Kollman, 22, St. Elmo, lost control, left the roadway and struck and damaged an Ameren Illinois utility pole. Kollman was ticketed for Operating an Uninsured Motor Vehicle.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.