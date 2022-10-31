Effingham County Jail reported the following bookings:
- Altamont police arrested Haley M. Thompson, 38, Marshall, Oct. 30 on charge of driving under the influence of drugs. Thompson posted $100 and driver's license and was released.
- Effingham city police arrested Shawna L. Matchett, 44, Flora, Oct. 30 on charge of retail theft over $300. Matchett posted $300 and was released.
- Effingham city police arrested Jeremiah J. Bailiff, 25, St. Louis, Oct. 30 on charge of criminal trespass to property. Bailiff was given notice to appear and released.
- Matthew D. Jackson, 28, Effingham, began serving on Oct. 31 a 24-hour sentence on an Effingham County Problem-Solving Court sanction.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Timothy L. Myer, 38, Newton, Oct. 31 on charges of possession of stolen vehicle, Clark County warrants for failure to appear in court on charge of possession of controlled substance, no valid registration and possession of drug paraphernalia. Myer was in jail at last check.
