Effingham County Jail reported the following bookings:
- Effingham County deputies arrested Larry E. Haslett, 29, Effingham, Oct. 29 on charge of failure to register. Haslett was released on $10,000 recognizance bond.
- Effingham city police arrested Tyler J. Stewart, 34, Flora, Oct. 30 on charges if criminal trespass to property and Effingham County warrant for failure to appear in court on charge of domestic battery. Stewart was given a notice to appear on the trespass charge but was still in jail on the warrant charge.
- Troyt A. Cox, 51, Effingham, was sentenced Oct. 30 to 30 months in Illinois Department of Corrections for driving while license revoked and Fayette County warrant for failure to appear in court on charge of possession of meth. Cox was in jail at last check.
- Effingham city police arrested Scott J. Clark, 30, Altamont, Oct. 31 on an Effingham County warrant for failure to appear in court on charge of possession of drug paraphernalia. Clark was given notice to appear and released.
- Illinois State Police arrested Dianna L. Walters, 51, Terre Haute, Indiana, Oct. 31 on charges of possession of meth with intent to deliver, possession of a controlled substance, endangering the life of a child, no valid driver’s license, expired registration, illegal transportation, improper display of registration and failure to secure child. Walters was in jail at last check.
- Illinois State Police arrested Dijuan T. Smith-Moore, 22, Callet City, Oct. 31 on charges of possession of a controlled substance, adult possession of cannabis, possession of between 2.5 and 10 grams of cannabis, Hendricks County, Indiana, warrant for burglary with a deadly weapon. Smith-Moore was in jail at last check.
