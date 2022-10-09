Effingham County Jail reported the following bookings:

  • Jeremiah R. Donaldson, 44, Beecher City, began serving Oct. 7 a sentence for possession of less than 5 grams of meth.
  • Jesse D. Horn, 26, homeless, began serving a sentence on Oct. 7 on a Problem-Solving Court sanction.
  • Effingham County deputies arrested John T. White, 41, Ingraham, Oct. 7 on an Effingham County warrant for failure to appear in court on charge of possession of meth. White posted $575 and was released.
  • Effingham city police arrested Ryan S. McNeely, 36, Louisville, Oct. 8 on Clay County warrant for failure to appear in court on charge of driving while license revoked. McNeely was transferred to Clay County.

