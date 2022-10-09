Effingham County Jail reported the following bookings:
- Jeremiah R. Donaldson, 44, Beecher City, began serving Oct. 7 a sentence for possession of less than 5 grams of meth.
- Jesse D. Horn, 26, homeless, began serving a sentence on Oct. 7 on a Problem-Solving Court sanction.
- Effingham County deputies arrested John T. White, 41, Ingraham, Oct. 7 on an Effingham County warrant for failure to appear in court on charge of possession of meth. White posted $575 and was released.
- Effingham city police arrested Ryan S. McNeely, 36, Louisville, Oct. 8 on Clay County warrant for failure to appear in court on charge of driving while license revoked. McNeely was transferred to Clay County.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.