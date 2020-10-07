The Effingham Police Department reported the following incidents. There were no injuries or citations unless otherwise reported.
- At 1:20 p.m. Oct. 6 at 1203 N. Keller, a vehicle driven by Justin D. Miller, 44, Effingham, rear-ended a vehicle driven by Clayton C. Haslett, 31, Altamont.
- At 10:49 a.m. Oct. 5 at the intersection of Keller and Ford, a vehicle driven by Evelyn M. Dickerson Emmons, 52, Windsor, collided with a vehicle driven by Jennifer J. Fielder, 48, Oblong. Both drivers as well as a passenger in Fielder’s vehicle, Jayce A. Fielder, 20, Oblong, sustained injuries and were transported by ambulance to HSHS St. Anthony’s Memorial Hospital for treatment.
- Jesse S. Tucker, 25, Effingham, was cited Oct 4 for criminal damage to property.
- Austin L. Smith, 19, Effingham, was cited Oct. 6 for trespassing.
