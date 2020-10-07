Effingham County Jail reported the following booking:
- Effingham County deputies arrested Eva Marie Etchison, 39, Rice Lake, Wisconsin, Oct. 7 on charges of driving while license revoked, possession of less than 5 grams of meth, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of hypodermic needle. Etchison was given a notice to appear and released.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Bruce E. Jewell, 59, Effingham, Oct. 7 on petition to modify bond for the original charge of aggravated driving under the influence and no valid driver's license. Jewell was in jail at last check.
