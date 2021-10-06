The Effingham Police Department reported the following incidents. There were no injuries or citations unless otherwise reported.
- At 5 a.m. Oct. 4 at the intersection of Banker and Hoffman, a vehicle driven by Matthew T. Hecht, 29, Effingham, struck a bicycle operated by Aaron J. Doedtman, 45, Watson. Doedtman sustained injuries but refused treatment.
- Hunter L. Brown, 20, Effingham, was cited Oct. 5 for operating an uninsured motor vehicle.
Trenton A. Niemeyer, 36, Teutopolis, was cited Oct. 5 for driving while license revoked and operating an uninsured motor vehicle.
Thomas C. Anderson, 38, Shelbyville, was cited Oct. 6 for driving while license suspended.
Jusel Muniz Tosado, 34, Effingham, was cited Oct. 6 for operating an uninsured motor vehicle.
