Effingham County Jail reported the following bookings:
- David W. Reed, 47, Effingham, was sentenced to the Illinois Department of Corrections on Oct. 5 for possession of less than 5 grams of meth.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Jesse D. Horn, 25, St. Elmo, Oct. 5 on an Effingham County warrant for failure to appear or pay on charge of burglary. Horn was given a $5,000 recognizance bond and released.
- Effingham city police arrested Lucas A. Shields, 21, Effingham, Oct. 5 on an Illinois Department of Corrections warrant for parole violation. Shields was returned to the Illinois Department of Corrections.
- Effingham city police arrested Rusty J. Weber, 36, Effingham, Oct. 5 on violation of bail bond and criminal damage to property valued at over $500. Weber was in jail at last check.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Kurt E. Walden, 56, Mode, Oct. 5 on charges of possession of less than 5 grams of meth and possession of drug paraphernalia. Walden was given notice to appear and released.
- Illinois State Police arrested Kirsten R. Davis, 26, Stewardson, Oct. 5 on charges of possession of controlled substance, operating an uninsured motor vehicle and possession of less than 10 grams of cannabis. Davis was in jail at last check.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Tyler W. Mabrey, 34, Washington, Oct. 6 on an Effingham County warrant for failure to appear in court on charge of residential burglary. Mabrey was in jail at last check.
- Effingham city police arrested Justin L.E. Baker, 18, Osceola, Missouri, Oct. 7 on charge of unlawful use or possession of weapon by a felon. Baker was given notice to appear and released.
- Effingham city police arrested William E. Selfridge, 40, Indianapolis, Oct. 7 on charges of unlawful use or possession of weapon by felon, improper use of registration and driving on suspended or revoked driver's license. Selfridge was given notice to appear and released.
