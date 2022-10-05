The Effingham Police Department reported the following incidents. There were no injuries or citations unless otherwise reported.
- At 6:27 p.m. Oct. 3 at 120 Four Seasons, a vehicle driven by Brenda L. Stewart, 65, Effingham, backed into a parked vehicle owned by Francisco Martinez Gonzalez, Effingham.
At 1:45 p.m. Oct. 4 at 1311 N. Keller, an unknown vehicle struck a parked vehicle owned by PV Holding Corp., St. Louis, MO.
At 8:15 a.m. Oct. 5 south of the intersection of Willenborg and Althoff, a vehicle driven by Abbi R. Lustig, 28, Effingham, rear-ended a vehicle driven by Carter A. Meyer, 19, Effingham.
At 9:53 a.m. Oct. 5 at 801 W. Fayette, an unknown vehicle sideswiped a vehicle driven by Korie R. Tucker, 21, Altamont, causing Tucker’s vehicle to strike a curb.
