Effingham County Jail reported the following bookings:
- Effingham city police arrested Adam C. Tieffel, 26, Teutopolis, Oct. 4 on charges of driving while license revoked and Fayette County warrant for possession of less than 5 grams of meth. Tieffel posted $250 on the new charge and $1,075 on the Fayette County warrant and was released.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Logan B. Smith, 24, Dieterich, Oct. 4 on an Effingham County warrant for theft with intent to control between $500 and $10,000. Smith was in jail at last check.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Mark M. Prewitt, 53, Effingham, Oct. 4 on charges of suspended registration, possession of less than 5 grams of meth, possession of drug paraphernalia and operating an uninsured motor vehicle. Prewitt was released on $10,000 recognizance bond.
- Effingham city police arrested Kaci D. Bruce, 36, Bluford, Oct. 4 on an Effingham County warrant for possession of less than 5 grams of meth, Clay County warrant for possession of less than 5 grams of meth and new charge of resisting or obstructing a peace officer. Bruce was in jail at last check.
- Effingham city police arrested Theresa A. Rotondo, 59, Effingham, Oct. 5 on charge of aggravated domestic battery. Rotondo was in jail at last check.
- Effingham County deputies arrested John D. Shelton, 40, Effingham, Oct. 5 on Fayette County warrant for failure to appear in court on charge of contempt of court. Shelton posted $200 and was released.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Tammy J. Williams, 53, Salem, Oct. 5 on an Effingham County warrant for failure to appear in court on charge of possession of less than 5 grams of meth. Williams was in jail at last check.
- Effingham city police arrested Jessica L. Brown, 26, Strasburg, Oct. 5 on charge of possession with intent to deliver more than 5 grams of meth. Brown was in jail at last check.
- Effingham city police arrested Ronald M. Bruce, 19, Effingham, Oct. 5 on an Effingham County warrant for unlawful possession of stolen vehicle. Bruce posted $500 and was released.
