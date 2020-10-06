The Effingham Police Department reported the following incidents. There were no injuries or citations unless otherwise reported.
- At 7:06 p.m. Oct. 2 east of the intersection of Oakridge and Fayette, a vehicle driven by Gary A. Whitaker, 64, Montrose, struck a deer.
- At 5:54 a.m. Oct. 2 at the intersection of 3rd and the I-57 SB/I-70 WB ramp, a vehicle driven by Samuel L. Beard, 21, Toledo, collided with a vehicle driven by Donald R. Phillips, 70, Windsor.
- At 9:12 a.m. Oct. 2 at 705 N. 3rd, a vehicle driven by Reese L. Jones, 17, Sigel, backed into a vehicle driven by Hailey J. Marsh, 20, Effingham.
- At 10:58 a.m. Oct. 2 at the intersection of 2nd and Jefferson, a vehicle driven by Robert T. Heath, 58, Altamont, struck a vehicle driven by Constance S. Blackwell, 71, Effingham. Heath was ticketed for failure to yield.
- At 2:45 p.m. Oct. 2 at the intersection of Temple and Maple, a vehicle driven by Jessica E. Gonzalez, 29, Neoga, struck and damaged an Effingham City stop sign, then continued on the roadway before losing control and striking a curb.
- At 4:01 p.m. Oct. 2 at 1021 N. Henrietta, a vehicle driven by Amber M. McKinney, 36, Edgewood, backed into a vehicle driven by Mark A. Knabe, 64, Effingham.
- At 9:41 a.m. Oct. 3 at 1708 Ford, a vehicle driven by Penny A. White, 46, Effingham, struck a parked vehicle owned by Addison Brown, Effingham.
- Brianna D. Waltman, 29, St. Elmo, was cited Sept. 30 for operating an uninsured motor vehicle.
- Jesse L. Kollman, 19, St. Elmo, was cited Oct. 1 for burglary from a motor vehicle, driving while license suspended, operating a motor vehicle with no valid registration, operating an uninsured motor vehicle.
- Jimmie J. Hickman, 28, Effingham, was cited Oct. 1 for burglary from a motor vehicle, aggravated battery to a peace officer, resisting/obstructing a peace officer
- Stacey N. Weeden, 19, Stewardson, was cited Oct. 2 for failure to signal when required.
- Justin R. Kollman, 21, Effingham, was cited Oct. 2 for no valid driver’s license.
- Merl E. Moulton Jr, 38, Effingham, was cited Oct. 3 for aggravated domestic battery, trespassing.
- Stephanie L. Mercer, 41, Effingham, was cited Oct. 3 for operating a motor vehicle with no valid registration.
- Jessie A. Myers, 34, Effingham, was cited Oct 3 for possession of methamphetamine.
