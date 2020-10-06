Effingham County Jail reported the following bookings:
- Effingham city police arrested Jeffery W. Koester, 41, Effingham, Oct. 4 on charge of failure to register as a sex offender. Koester was in jail at last check.
- Rachael L. Stephens, 27, Effingham, was sentenced Oct. 5 to four years in the Illinois Department of Corrections for theft and forgery. Stephens is awaiting transfer.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Derek D. Schorman, 43, Montrose, Oct. 5 on an Effingham County warrant for aggravated criminal sexual abuse. Schorman posted $15,000 and was released.
- Effingham city police arrested Dalton R. Ard, 23, Teutopolis, Oct. 5 on charges of domestic battery, two counts of aggravated battery to a peace officer, aggravated battery to nursing staff, resisting a peace officer and criminal damage to property valued at less than $500. Ard was in jail at last check.
