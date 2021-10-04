Effingham County Jail reported the following bookings:
- Effingham city police arrested Shyanne A. Guist, 25, Gonzales, Louisiana, Oct. 3 on charges of possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of controlled substance and possession of hypodermic needle. Guist was given notice to appear and released.
- Effingham city police arrested Ted A. Burkhardt, 47, Mattoon, Oct. 3 on charge of reckless conduct. Burkhardt was given notice to appear and released.
- Effingham city police arrested Trent A. Wilson, 52, Effingham, Oct. 4 on charges of resisting peace officer, Effingham County warrant for failure to appear in court on charge of driving while license suspended and Effingham County attachment for contempt. Wilson was given notice to appear and released.
- Effingham city police arrested Nicole R. Bynum, 38, Mattoon, Oct. 4 on charges of possession of less than 5 grams of meth and possession of hypodermic needle. Bynum was given notice to appear and released.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Joseph W. Peters, 41, Effingham, Oct. 4 on an Effingham County warrant for possession of less than 5 grams of meth. Peters was given notice to appear and released.
