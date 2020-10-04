Effingham County Jail reported the following bookings:
- Effingham County deputies arrested Delbert E. White , 58, Edgewood, Oct. 2 on charge of aggravated battery. White was in jail at last check.
- Effingham city police arrested Merl E. Moulton, 38, Effingham, Oct. 3 on charges of aggravated battery and criminal trespassing. Moulton was in jail at last check.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Jacob X. Rigdon, 22, Effingham, Oct. 3 on an Effingham County warrant for theft and no valid driver’s license. Rigdon was in jail at last check.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Ricky Boerckel, 20, Effingham, Oct. 3 on an Effingham County warrant for theft. Boerckel was in jail at last check.
