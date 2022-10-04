Effingham County Jail reported the following bookings:
- Effingham County deputies arrested Lucas C. McDaniel, 32, Edgewood, Oct. 3 on an Effingham County original warrant for aggravated assault on a peace officer, firefighter or emergency worker. McDaniel was in jail at last check.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Nikki L. Flowers, 37, West Union, Oct. 3 on charges of possession of less than 5 grams of meth and possession of drug paraphernalia. Flowers was in jail at last check.
- Effingham city police arrested Kaleb A.J. Godert, 21, Effingham, Oct. 3 on charges of unlawful use of weapon, theft over $500 and criminal damage to property over $500. Godert was in jail at last check.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.