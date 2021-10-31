Effingham County Jail reported the following bookings:
- Effingham County deputies arrested Jason K. Niemeyer, 44, Mode, Oct. 29 on Effingham County warrants for meth delivery and retail theft. Niemeyer was in jail at last check.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Shyan N. Beck, 22, Altamont, Oct. 29 on an Effingham County warrant for failure to appear in court on charge of driving while license suspended. Beck posted $575 and was released.
- Effingham city police arrested Danette M. Frey, 48, of Shelbyville, Oct. 29 on charge of criminal trespass to real property. Frey was in jail at last check.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Cameron D. Shaw, 31, Champaign, Oct. 30 on charges of possession of between 30 and 100 grams of cannabis, resisting a peace officer, improper lighting-one headlight, driving under the influence of alcohol, no valid registration, no driver’s license and operating an uninsured motor vehicle. Shaw was in jail at last check.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Katy M. Houser, 33, Edgewood, Oct. 30 on charge of delivery of less than 5 grams of meth, possession of drug paraphernalia, Effingham County warrant for delivery or possession with intent to deliver meth. Houser was in jail at last check.
