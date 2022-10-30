Effingham County Jail reported the following bookings:
- James Fizer, 38, Edgewood, began serving on Oct. 28 a 24-hour sentence on a Problem-Solving Court sanction.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Keri A. Reynolds, 49, Herrin, Oct. 29, on an Effingham County original warrant for violation of order of protection. Reynolds was in jail at last check.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Myranda C. Napier, 24, Robinson, Oct. 29 on charges of motor vehicle theft, resisting or obstructing a peace officer, driving while license revoked, illegal transportation of alcohol and improper lane usage. Napier was in jail at last check.
- Illinois State Police arrested Ethan J. Koester, 18, Effingham, Oct. 29 on charges of zero tolerance, speeding, operating an uninsured motor vehicle, illegal consumption of alcohol and illegal transportation of alcohol. Koester was given notice to appear and released.
- Effingham city police arrested Brenda S. Green, 53, Mason, Oct. 29 on charges of possession of less than 5 grams of meth, possession of drug paraphernalia and driving while license suspended. Green was in jail at last check.
- Craig A. Finke, 51, Effingham, began serving on Oct. 29 a 24-hour sentence on a Problem-Solving Court sanction.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Dillon L. Jones, 31, Altamont, Oct. 29 on charges of aggravated battery to a peace officer, resisting a peace officer causing injury and pedestrian under the influence. Jones was in jail at last check.
- Altamont police arrested Lucas T. Edwards, 28, Beecher City, Oct. 30 on charge of battery. Edwards was in jail at last check.
