Effingham County Jail reported the following bookings:
- Effingham city police arrested Bonnie A. Swofford, 41, Altamont, Oct. 1 on an Effingham County Problem-Solving Court warrant for failure to appear in court on charge of possession of meth and warrant for failure to abide by Problem-Solving Court. Swofford was in jail at last check.
- Effingham city police arrested Ronald D. Potter, 42, Salem, Oct. 2 on charges of possession of meth and possession of drug paraphernalia. Potter was given notice to appear and released.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Derek R.D. Robinson, 29, Jewett, Oct. 2 on charges of disorderly conduct and criminal trespass to real property. Robinson was in jail at last check.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Ryan T. Hoffman, 39, Effingham, Oct. 2 on an Effingham County warrant attachment for contempt. Hoffman posted $300 and was released.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Andrew Z. Procell, 39, Watson, Oct. 2 on an Effingham County warrant for failure to appear in court on charges of possession of less than 5 grams of meth. Procell was given notice to appear and released.
- Effingham city police arrested Douglas A. Merrill, 52, Altamont, Oct. 2 on charges of driving under the influence, driving while license revoked, illegal transportation of alcohol and operating an uninsured motor vehicle. Merrill was in jail at last check.
- Effingham city police arrested Zachary R. Weir, 32, Newton, Oct. 3 on charges if disorderly conduct, obstructing justice, resisting,obstructing or disarming an officer, Effingham County warrant for failure to appear in court on charge of driving while license revoked or suspended. Weir was in jail at last check.
