The Effingham Police Department reported the following incidents. There were no injuries or citations unless otherwise reported.
- At 10:12 a.m. Oct. 26 at the intersection of S. Banker and W. Elm, a vehicle driven by Joyce J. Wenthe, 77, Watson, struck a vehicle driven by Darrel L. Gressell, 59, Mason.
- At 5:53 a.m. Oct. 27 300 feet north of N. 3rd and Technology, a vehicle driven by Joshua J. Kocher, 18, Louisville, rear-ended a vehicle driven by David L. Everett, 55, Effingham.
- At 7:42 a.m. Oct. 27 at 1303 E. Fayette, a vehicle driven by Joseph R. Brassard, 58, Greenup, struck a deer.
- At 8:20 a.m. Oct. 27 at 1306 S. Willow, a vehicle driven by April M. Ulmer, 38, Effingham, struck a deer.
- At 11:21 a.m. Oct. 27 at the intersection of N. Henrietta and Holiday, a vehicle driven by Joseph L. Thomas, 55, Imperial, MO, struck a vehicle driven by Connie M. Helmink, 76, Dieterich.
- At 3:15 p.m. Oct. 26 at the intersection of Illini and W. Fayette, a vehicle driven by Kaitlen H. Amacher, 19, Effingham, struck an unknown vehicle.
- At 3:18 p.m. Oct. 26 75 feet west of W. Crawford and S. Park, a vehicle driven by Beverly E. Thoele, 68, Effingham, struck a parked vehicle owned by Samantha C. Dalton, Effingham.
- Marcus W. Pocrnich, 21, Effingham, was cited Oct. 27 for possession of methamphetamine, driving while license revoked, no valid registration and operating an uninsured motor vehicle.
- Stephanie L. Mercer, 42, Effingham, was cited Oct. 27 for operating an uninsured motor vehicle.
- Jacinda C. Florida, 21, Effingham, was cited Oct. 27 for operating an uninsured motor vehicle.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.