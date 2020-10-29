Effingham County Jail reported the following bookings:
- Effingham County deputies arrested David K. Gray, 44, Wheeler, Oct. 27 on Effingham County warrants for two counts of meth conspiracy, two counts of meth delivery, failure to appear in court on charge of meth possession, Douglas County warrant for failure to appear in court on charge of meth possession, and driving while license revoked. Gray was in jail at last check.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Tyler L. Mahnke, 35, Paducah, Kentucky, Oct. 28 on charges of possession of meth, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of cannabis, Effingham County warrant for failure to appear in court on charge of possession of meth, McCraken County, Kentucky, warrant for violation of court order. Mahnke was in jail at last check.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Steven L. Cook, 62, Terre Haute, Indiana, Oct. 28 on Marion County warrant for delivery of less than 5 grams of meth and delivery of between 5 and 15 grams of meth. Cook posted $2,575 and was released.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.