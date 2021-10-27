The Effingham Police Department reported the following incidents. There were no injuries or citations unless otherwise reported.
- At 2:21 p.m. Oct. 25 at the intersection of Maple and Fayette, a vehicle driven by Roger A. Miller, 69, Effingham, struck a vehicle driven by Lori A. Evans, 59, Effingham. Miller was ticketed for Disobeying a Traffic Control Device.
- At 1:56 p.m. Oct. 26 at the intersection of Fayette and Mulberry, a vehicle driven by Ronald W. Kabbes, 82, Effingham, sideswiped a vehicle driven by Derek A. Lemna, 18, Effingham.
- At 1:15 p.m. Oct. 25 at the intersection of 3rd and Fayette, a vehicle driven by James T. Wilder, 35, Effingham, struck a vehicle driven by Chip A. Wilson, 30, Newton. Wilder was ticketed for Leaving the Scene of a Property Damage Accident and Disobeying a Traffic Control Device.
Heather D. Allen, 43, Effingham, was cited Oct. 25 for Operating an Uninsured Motor Vehicle.
Ralph L. Randall, 55, Iuka, MS, was cited Oct. 26 for Driving While License Suspended.
