The Effingham Police Department reported the following incidents. There were no injuries or citations unless otherwise reported.

  • At 2:21 p.m. Oct. 25 at the intersection of Maple and Fayette, a vehicle driven by Roger A. Miller, 69, Effingham, struck a vehicle driven by Lori A. Evans, 59, Effingham. Miller was ticketed for Disobeying a Traffic Control Device.
  • At 1:56 p.m. Oct. 26 at the intersection of Fayette and Mulberry, a vehicle driven by Ronald W. Kabbes, 82, Effingham, sideswiped a vehicle driven by Derek A. Lemna, 18, Effingham.
  • At 1:15 p.m. Oct. 25 at the intersection of 3rd and Fayette, a vehicle driven by James T. Wilder, 35, Effingham, struck a vehicle driven by Chip A. Wilson, 30, Newton. Wilder was ticketed for Leaving the Scene of a Property Damage Accident and Disobeying a Traffic Control Device.

  • Heather D. Allen, 43, Effingham, was cited Oct. 25 for Operating an Uninsured Motor Vehicle.

  • Ralph L. Randall, 55, Iuka, MS, was cited Oct. 26 for Driving While License Suspended.

