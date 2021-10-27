Effingham County Jail reported the following bookings:
- Effingham city police arrested Miranda D. Davis, 27, Effingham, Oct. 26 on charge of criminal trespass to real property. Davis was given notice to appear and released.
- Effingham city police arrested James T. Wilder, 35, Effingham, Oct. 26 on charge of leaving the scene of a vehicle damage accident, disobeying a traffic control device and Effingham County warrant for failure to appear in court on charge of no valid registration. Wilder was given notice to appear and released.
- Effingham city police arrested Michael B. Klos, 35, Effingham, Oct. 26 on charge of disorderly conduct. Klos was given notice to appear and released.
- Illinois State Police arrested Braxton D. Croy, 24, Effingham, Oct. 26 on charge of driving under the influence of alcohol, speeding and driving with no lights when required. Croy was given notice to appear and released.
- Effingham city police arrested Ashley N. Schaufler, 24, Effingham, Oct. 27 on charges of manufacture or delivery of between 15 and 100 grams of meth and possession of drug paraphernalia. Schaulfler was in jail at last check.
- Effingham city police arrested Daniel A. Barger, 44, Effingham, Oct. 27 on charges of possession of meth and possession of drug paraphernalia. Barger was given notice to appear and released.
