Effingham County Jail reported the following bookings:
- Illinois State Police arrested Kevin E. Welch, 60, Sparta, Oct. 25 on charges of driving under the influence of alcohol and failure to yield at an intersection. Welch was given notice to appear and released.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Clint D. Hildebrand, 44, Louisville, Oct. 25 on an Effingham County warrant for failure to appear in court on charge of battery. Hildebrand was released for time served.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Elizabeth A. Kidd, 34, Effingham, Oct. 25 on an Effingham County warrant for failure to appear in court on charge of delivery of between 5 and 15 grams of meth. Kidd posted $575 and was released.
- Effingham city police arrested Justin P. Fields, 31, Montrose, Oct. 25 on Cumberland County warrant for failure to appear in court on charge of residential burglary. Fields posted $175 and was released.
- Effingham city police arrested William P. Knight Jr., 36, Effingham, Oct. 26 on charges of domestic battery, possession of title without complete assignment and Illinois Department of Corrections warrant for parole violation. Knight Jr. was in jail at last check.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Joshua J. Mohn, 47, Decatur, Oct. 26 on Moultrie County warrant for failure to appear in court on charge of speeding 35 miles over limit. Mohn posted $250 and was released.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Andrea A. Aanes, 37, Effingham, Oct. 26 on an Effingham County warrant for unlawful possession of cannabis by a driver. Aanes posted $375 and was released.
- Effingham city police arrested Zachary D. Tegenkamp, 34, Effingham, Oct. 26 on charge of criminal trespass to real property. Tegenkamp posted $150 and was released.
- Effingham city police arrested Jesse D. Horn, 26, homeless, Oct. 26 on warrant for an Effingham County Problem-Solving Court violation. Horn was in jail at last check.
- Effingham city police arrested Austin A. Parker, 20, Effingham, Oct. 26 on charge of criminal trespass. Parker was given notice to appear and released.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Rebecca A. Sutter, 55, Pana, Oct. 26 on an Effingham County warrant attachment for contempt. Sutter posted $200 and was released.
- Effingham city police arrested Anna L. Kirkpatrick, 34, Redbird, Oklahoma, Oct. 26 on charges of operating an uninsured motor vehicle, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of hypodermic needle/syringe, delivery or possession with intent to deliver between 15 and 100 grams of meth. Kirkpatrick was in jail at last check.
- Effingham city police arrested Sonya A. Smith, 37, Effingham, Oct. 26 on Mississippi Department of Corrections warrant for probation violation on possession of schedule II controlled substance. Smith was in jail at last check.
- Effingham city police arrested William A. Dockery, 51, Effingham, Oct. 27, on charge of criminal trespass to real property. Dockery was released on $5,000 recognizance bond.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Jeremy L. Montague, 44, Pana, Oct. 27 on an Effingham County warrant for failure to appear in court on charge of possession of less than 5 grams of meth. Montague was in jail at last check.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.