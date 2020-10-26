The Effingham Police Department reported the following incidents. There were no injuries or citations unless otherwise reported.
At 2:08 P.M. on Oct. 17 at the intersection of Willow and Brentwood an unknown vehicle pulled into the path of and was struck by a vehicle driven by Ailyssa P. Lewis, 19, Newton. No injuries and no citations at this time.
At 6:47 a.m. Oct. 23 at 1308 N. 3rd, a vehicle driven by Jade J. Belcher, 43, Effingham, struck a deer.
At 2:48 p.m. Oct. 23 north of the intersection of Keller and Evergreen, a vehicle driven by Nikita S. Burry, 21, Effingham, rear-ended a vehicle driven by Kaylee J. Davis, 22, Altamont.
Amie J. Shewmake, 38, Decatur, was cited Oct. 23 for possession of stolen property.
At 1:22 P.M. on Oct. 23 at 1200 W. Fayette an unknown vehicle struck a vehicle drivenby Karis J. Riley, 64, Effingham. No injuries and no citations at this time.
Nicholas R. Griffith, 23, Effingham, was cited Oct. 24 for disobeying traffic-control device.Ryan J. Walk, 28, Effingham, was cited Oct. 25 for domestic battery.
At 5:03 P.M. on Oct. 24 at the intersection of Keller and Evergreen a vehicle driven by Estefania N. Cholula, 31, Effingham, rear-ended a vehicle driven by Virginia L. Liss, 43, Effingham. No injuries and no citations.
Rosenda Castaneda Martinez, 46, Houston, TX, was cited Oct. 25 for retail theft.
On Oct. 26 a 15-year-old juvenile from Effingham was cited for Possession of Methamphetamine.
