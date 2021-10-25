The Effingham Police Department reported the following incidents. There were no injuries or citations unless otherwise reported.
- At 2:55 p.m. Oct. 18 north of the intersection of Banker and Clift, an unknown vehicle struck a vehicle driven by Melba R. Kircher, 87, Effingham.
- At 12:52 p.m. Oct. 22 at the intersection of 4th and Fayette, a vehicle driven by Levi G. Lidy, 26, Dieterich, turned into the path of and was struck by a vehicle driven by Jennifer L. Flynn, 37, Teutopolis.
- At 3:03 p.m. Oct. 22 at 1701 W. Evergreen, a vehicle driven by Elizabeth B. Kelly, 20, Altamont, struck and damaged a concrete pole owned by Flying J.
- At 6:40 p.m. Oct. 22 at 1315 N. 3rd, a U-Haul driven by Jonathan C. Huesman, 43, Durango, CO, sideswiped a semi driven by DeAngelo D. Woods, 37, Chicago.
- At 11:51 p.m. Oct. 24 at the intersection of 3rd and Fayette, a vehicle driven by Elizabeth M. Russell, 31, Effingham, sideswiped a vehicle driven by Jordan R. Warren, 25, Effingham.
- At 11:14 a.m. Oct. 22 at the intersection of Keller and Temple, a vehicle driven by Kayla M. Tego, 24, Effingham, pulled into the path of and was struck by a vehicle driven by Joann B. Niemeyer, 67, Teutopolis. Tego was transported by ambulance to HSHS St. Anthony’s Memorial Hospital for evaluation. Tego was ticketed for Failure to Yield and Operating an Uninsured Motor Vehicle.
- At 11:32 a.m. Oct. 22 at the intersection of Maple and Jefferson, a vehicle driven by Nathaniel H. Coker, 19, Newton, collided with a vehicle driven by Henry P. Hoene, 71, Effingham. No injuries. Coker was ticketed for Operating an Uninsured Motor Vehicle.
- Jeremy M. Bertiaux, 43, Brownstown, was cited Oct. 21 for Driving While License Revoked.
- Sandra A. Buening, 28, Mason, was cited Oct. 22 for Operating an Uninsured Motor Vehicle.
Brandy N. Bird, 19, Olney, was cited Oct. 24 for No Valid Driver’s License.
