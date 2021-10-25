Effingham County Jail reported the following bookings:
- Effingham city police arrested Patrick M. Duncan, 53, St. Louis, Oct. 24 on an Effingham County warrant for failure to appear in court on charge of theft/switching price of item valued at less than $300 with a previous conviction. Duncan posted $575 and was released.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Jacob H. Wente, 24, Teutopolis, Oct. 24 on charge of driving under the influence and failure to reduce speed. Wente was given notice to appear and released.
- Effingham city police arrested Justin R. Kollman, 22, Dieterich, Oct. 25 on charge of no valid driver's license. Kollman was given notice to appear and released.
