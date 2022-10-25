The Effingham Police Department reported the following incidents:
- Destiny E. Lampton, 25, Columbia, MO, was cited Oct. 18 for Forgery.
Derek J. Mummel, 45, Effingham, was cited Oct. 22 for Driving While License Suspended.
Thunderstorms. High around 65F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Locally heavy rainfall possible..
Steady light rain this evening. Showers continuing overnight. Low 44F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
Updated: October 25, 2022 @ 1:38 pm
|
Support local journalism
Local news, sports and entertainment when you want it.
Please consider subscribing so we can continue to bring you the best local news, sports and entertainment coverage.
Sign up now to get our FREE breaking news coverage delivered right to your inbox.
Sponsored By: St Anthony's Hospital
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.